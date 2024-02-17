Advertisement

Manchester City is going to take on 10-placed Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in a bid to narrow Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's City are five points behind Juergen Klopp's Liverpool but have 2 games in hand. On the other hand, Chelsea are stranded in 10th place and are in a transition phase under manager Mauricio Pochhetino. Chelsea's Cole Palmer will be looking to show former side Man City on Saturday that they made a mistake in letting him go.

Here are the Manchester City vs Chelsea live streaming and live telecast details:-

Advertisement

When will Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February 17.

Advertisement

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Advertisement

At what time will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live telecast in India?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League live telcast in India will be available on the Star Sports network.

Advertisement

How to watch Premier League live streaming in India?

Manchester City vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Premier League live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on TNT Sports.

Advertisement

How to watch English Premier League live streaming in the USA?

Fans in USA can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League live streaming on Fubo TV.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League game?

Manchester City Likely Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Advertisement

Chelsea Likely Line-up: Djordje Petrovic, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer