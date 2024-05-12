Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium | Image: AP

In today's 5:00 pm Premier League clash, Fulham is set to take on Manchester City. Manchester City is determined to clinch the Premier League title, posing a formidable challenge for Fulham, who are currently at the 13th in the standings and striving to pull off an upset victory at Craven Cottage. On the other hand, Manchester City is focused on sustaining their commanding form.

Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming, Premier League: All Details you need to know

When will the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming take place?

Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, May 11th, 2024, at 5:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming will take place at the Craven Cottage, England.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2)

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Telecast via USA Network, NBC. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Peacock Premium.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the Manchester City vs Fulham because it is scheduled for the local broadcast on Saturday at 3:00 PM, which means that it is a part of the traditional blackout.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming via Optus Sport.

Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland