Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's team went behind 1-0 and 2-1 against last-placed Sheffield at Old Trafford before eventually securing a win that moved it up to sixth in the standings.

Jayden Bogle capitalized on an Andre Onana error to open the scoring after 35 minutes, but Harry Maguire leveled against his former club seven minutes later.

Sheffield went ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz in the 50th and Fernandes equalized from the penalty spot in the 61st.

United went ahead for the first time on the night when Fernandes fired home an 81st-minute rocket from 25 yards and then he set up Rasmus Hojlund to add another four minutes later.

United is 13 points behind fourth-place Aston Villa with a game in hand.

The win was watched Ineos director of sport Dave Brailsford and newly appointed technical director Jason Wilcox.