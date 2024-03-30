Advertisement

With Lionel Messi realistically at the twilight of his career, the search is on for a new once-in-a-generation talent like him. Consequently, the big clubs in Europe are fighting with each other to catch a wonder kid early. To complete the mission, the journey often takes the scouts to Brazil, where a factory of prodigies has thrived over the years. Moreover, the urgency to get to that part becomes even more firm, when the reports emerge that a young Lionel Messi is basking under the sun for Palmeiras.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are in the race to sign Willain Estevao

Nicknamed "Messinho" for rocket left foot, Willian Estevao, 16, is being under severe watch from Premier League top clubs. While in the past he has made it known that he wishes to play for Barcelona, and is being heavily linked with the La Liga giants as well, the PL clubs, viz. Chelsea and Arsenal are eager to sign him up. According to fresh reports, Manchester United have also entered the mix. With the string of disappointments the Red Devils have endured, it seems they have changed their approach and are going after the best youngsters in the world.

Estevão Willian’s first few minutes of Pro Football; this kid is too talented man.



Just imagine when he gets more minutes, consistent minutes? pic.twitter.com/wheN3g5U6N — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐨™ (@szniic) March 29, 2024

Estevao currently plays for Palmeiras, the same club from where Real Madrid roped in Endrick. The hype of Willain Estevao is so big that Palmeiras even rejected PSG's interest in the teenager, and are seemingly waiting for the right offer. Barcelona are striking favourites to sign him but an obscure picture is at large regarding where his future would lie.

In other news, considering he is being pushed as the new Lionel Messi, wherever he would land, it would be intriguing to see what skillset he would have under his belt.