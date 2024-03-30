×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal at war to sign a young Lionel Messi, nicknamed 'Messinho'

The big clubs in Europe are fighting with each other to catch a wonder kid early. To complete the mission, the journey often takes the scouts to Brazil.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Mikhail Arteta
Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Mikhail Arteta | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With Lionel Messi realistically at the twilight of his career, the search is on for a new once-in-a-generation talent like him. Consequently, the big clubs in Europe are fighting with each other to catch a wonder kid early. To complete the mission, the journey often takes the scouts to Brazil, where a factory of prodigies has thrived over the years. Moreover, the urgency to get to that part becomes even more firm, when the reports emerge that a young Lionel Messi is basking under the sun for Palmeiras.

Also Read | AIFF woman staffer alleges harassment by male colleague: Source

Advertisement

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are in the race to sign Willain Estevao

Nicknamed "Messinho" for rocket left foot, Willian Estevao, 16, is being under severe watch from Premier League top clubs. While in the past he has made it known that he wishes to play for Barcelona, and is being heavily linked with the La Liga giants as well, the PL clubs, viz. Chelsea and Arsenal are eager to sign him up. According to fresh reports, Manchester United have also entered the mix. With the string of disappointments the Red Devils have endured, it seems they have changed their approach and are going after the best youngsters in the world.

Advertisement

Estevao currently plays for Palmeiras, the same club from where Real Madrid roped in Endrick. The hype of Willain Estevao is so big that Palmeiras even rejected PSG's interest in the teenager, and are seemingly waiting for the right offer. Barcelona are striking favourites to sign him but an obscure picture is at large regarding where his future would lie.

Advertisement

In other news, considering he is being pushed as the new Lionel Messi, wherever he would land, it would be intriguing to see what skillset he would have under his belt.

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

4 minutes ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

4 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

12 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

14 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

14 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

18 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

20 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

21 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

21 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

26 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

26 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

27 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

27 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

28 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

34 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

35 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo