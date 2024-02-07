English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez injured again after hurting knee against West Ham

After a lengthy layoff due to foot surgery, Lisandro Martinez, a defender for Manchester United, looks to have suffered a catastrophic injury to his right knee in just his fourth game back.

Associated Press Television News
Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martinez grimaces in pain after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez appears to have sustained a serious injury to his right knee in only his fourth game back after a long-term absence following foot surgery.

The Argentina international was forced off in the 70th minute of United's 3-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday after appearing to twist his knee when challenging for the ball with West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal. Martinez attempted to continue after treatment but fell to the ground again and was helped off the field.

Advertisement

Martinez has just returned from being out for four months. He was making the third straight start of his comeback.

“It seems bad,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “We have to wait, make the right diagnosis in the coming days and then we will see. Hopefully it is not too bad, we can only pray. He worked so hard to return.”

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement