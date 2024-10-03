Published 18:00 IST, October 3rd 2024
Man United has been revamped by Ratcliffe but it's the same old story for Ten Hag
It feels like Groundhog Day for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. Another season has hit crisis point after only a few games. Perhaps that's why the United manager was so dismissive of the renewed pressure on him after last week's humbling 3-0 loss to Tottenham .
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Man United has been revamped by Ratcliffe but it’s the same old story for Ten Hag | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:00 IST, October 3rd 2024