Published 06:19 IST, October 3rd 2024

Manchester United players are 'mad' about Tottenham loss, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players are “mad” about their humbling loss to Tottenham in the Premier League. A 3-0 defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford saw some United fans leave early and others boo at the final whistle.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag attends a training session in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, ahead of the Europa League soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United. | Image: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
