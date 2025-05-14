Manchester United Receive Major Boost, Tottenham Hotspur Star Dejan Kulusevski To Miss Europa League Final After Undergoing Surgery

Updated May 14th 2025, 23:21 IST
Ahead of the Europa League final, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a severe jolt. Dejan Kulusevski has undergone surgery and is all set to miss the Europa League final against Manchester United.
Like United, the Spurs' entire season depends on the outcome of the Europa League final. They currently stand 17th and still can make it to the Champions League, should they get the better of Ruben Amorim's side. Kulusevski suffered an injury in the Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace, and he had to be subbed off at the stroke of the 19th minute. Tottenham confirmed that the player injured his right patella.
"We can confirm that Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last weekend.
“Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.”
His injury now means the North London side has three midfielders available for the high-voltage clash. However, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was boosted by the return of Son Heung-min in the last game.
As quoted by the Mirror, the Spurs boss said, "It was good to get him some match minutes and hopefully we can get him some more match minutes against Villa on Friday. It would be good to get him back, involved and available."
Manchester United are also submerged in the bottom of the EPL table and are languishing in 16th place. Despite losing a staggering 17 games, they are not in danger of relegation in the English top flight. Their form in the Europa League has been sensational and now remains the only team without a loss across all three European competitions. Ruben Amorim needs a statement win in the Europa League final, which could further define their season.
