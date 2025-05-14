Manchester United Receive Major Boost, Tottenham Hotspur Star Dejan Kulusevski To Miss Europa League Final After Undergoing Surgery

Ahead of the Europa League final, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a severe jolt. Dejan Kulusevski has undergone surgery and is all set to miss the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur Star Ruled Out Of Europa League Final

Like United, the Spurs' entire season depends on the outcome of the Europa League final. They currently stand 17th and still can make it to the Champions League, should they get the better of Ruben Amorim's side. Kulusevski suffered an injury in the Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace, and he had to be subbed off at the stroke of the 19th minute. Tottenham confirmed that the player injured his right patella.

"We can confirm that Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last weekend.

“Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.”

His injury now means the North London side has three midfielders available for the high-voltage clash. However, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was boosted by the return of Son Heung-min in the last game.

As quoted by the Mirror, the Spurs boss said, "It was good to get him some match minutes and hopefully we can get him some more match minutes against Villa on Friday. It would be good to get him back, involved and available."

