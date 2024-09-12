Published 00:12 IST, September 12th 2024
Manchester United's losses rise despite a year of record revenues
Manchester United reported losses of 113.2 million pounds ($148 million) in its latest accounts Wednesday for the year ending June 30, despite record revenues of 661.8 million pounds ($866 million).
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:12 IST, September 12th 2024