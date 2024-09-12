sb.scorecardresearch
September 12th 2024

Manchester United's losses rise despite a year of record revenues

Manchester United reported losses of 113.2 million pounds ($148 million) in its latest accounts Wednesday for the year ending June 30, despite record revenues of 661.8 million pounds ($866 million).

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, in Manchester | Image: AP
  2 min read
00:12 IST, September 12th 2024