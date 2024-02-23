English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:00 IST

MAJOR BLOW!! Manchester United's striker Rasmus Hojlund sidelined for several weeks

Manchester United's striker Rasmus Hojlund faces a major setback, sidelined for several weeks due to a significant muscle injury.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at the Old Trafford | Image: AP
In a high-stakes Premier League match, Manchester United will take on Fulham tomorrow at 8:30 pm. Manchester United will look to make the most out of this fixture. With Manchester United ranked 6th and holding 14 wins, and Fulham standing 12th with 8 wins, the competition promises to be intense. The showdown will occur at the renowned Old Trafford Stadium. However, Manchester United suffered a major blow ahead of this awaited encounter. 

Rasmus Hojlund is sidelined owing to injury 

Due to a muscular injury, Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United's star player, might miss up to three weeks of action. This is a major blow for the team. Manchester United announced on Friday that Hojlund had sustained an injury, meaning the star striker will miss the team's next Premier League match against Fulham. According to the club's statement, Hojlund may need two to three weeks to recuperate, which would mean United would be without him for a number of important games.

If Hojlund's absence lasts three weeks, he will miss not just the next match against Fulham, but also key games against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Sheffield United, and, most crucially, the awaited derby against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Given Hojlund's outstanding recent performances, this setback comes at a critical moment for Manchester United. Despite a slow start at Old Trafford, the Danish prodigy has gone on a goal-scoring frenzy, scoring seven times in his previous six Premier League games. His spectacular performance against Luton Town, when he scored a vital brace, demonstrates his value to the squad.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, has to rearrange his team in Hojlund's absence, and the timing couldn't be worse. Ten Hag could decide to use Marcus Rashford as a centre striker in an attempt to keep the team's offensive prowess going despite the Danish striker's injury. The manager's situation is further complicated by the lack of Anthony Martial, another attacking option, who is dealing with his own injury worries.

There's more to United's dilemma than just finding Hojlund's successor. Ten Hag will have to reevaluate his tactics because his departure creates a vacuum in the team's offensive capabilities and strategic arrangement. The team's depth and fortitude will be put to the test in the upcoming weeks as they attempt to function without their key forward.

One thing is certain, though, while supporters wait for more information on Hojlund's recuperation and United's strategies for handling his absence: his injury poses a serious challenge to the team's hopes of winning domestic titles.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:00 IST

