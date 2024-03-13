×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Manchester United star seeks exit amid drop in Erik ten Hag's priority list-REPORTS

A Manchester United star is seeking an exit after falling down the priority list under Erik ten Hag.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag arrives for the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City ground | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the FA Cup Quarter Finals, Manchester United will go head-to-head with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17 at 9:00 pm. With both teams eyeing advancement, the high-stakes fixture promises intense competition and strategic play. Stay tuned for the line-up, set to be revealed before kick-off.

Manchester United star looks for a new option after not shining under the eyes of Erik Ten Hag

Due to his lack of playing time under manager Erik ten Hag, Christian Eriksen, a midfielder for Manchester United, is reportedly looking to leave the team this summer, according to reports from Danish source Ekstrabladet, which were obtained by TEAMTalk.

Eriksen, 32, has found himself injured and has only started 11 out of 20 games across multiple competitions this season, despite being a consistent starter under Ten Hag the previous season. With only one appearance in United's previous seven league games, he has fallen behind players like Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and loanee Sofyan Amrabat in the standings.

After leaving Brentford in July 2022, Eriksen signed a free agent contract to join Old Trafford. In 44 games across all competitions, he recorded two goals and ten assists during his first season.

Seeking to communicate his wish to quit the club, Eriksen allegedly feels excluded and described as "surplus to requirements." Even though he still has more than a year left on his contract, Manchester United may decide to sell him during the next transfer window.

Eriksen has had difficulty regaining his spot in Ten Hag's lineup even after recovering from a knee injury in December, despite prior suggestions from the Dutch coach that the Danish midfielder may see a return to regular playing time (as stated via the club's official website).

“We have some returns that are very useful. The one we are pleased to have is the return of Christian Eriksen in the squad.”

Despite his efforts, Eriksen has unable to recapture a regular starting spot with the Red Devils. His predicament raises the potential that he, like numerous other first-team players, may leave Old Trafford this summer, particularly under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new co-ownership.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

