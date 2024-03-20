×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Manchester United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call up from England

Before friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Manchester United's 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo was added to coach Gareth Southgate's senior team.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo is challenged by Wataru Endo during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford stadium | Image: AP
Teenager Kobbie Mainoo received his first call up from England on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Mainoo from Manchester United was initially part of England Under-21s but was added to coach Gareth Southgate’s senior group ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Mainoo previously represented England Under-17s and Under-19s in midfield.

Southgate announced his squad for the friendlies last week. All other players called up by the coach reported to the training camp on Tuesday.

Among them was Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was recalled after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Also receiving their first summons were Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was called up for the first time since 2020.

There was no place for Kalvin Phillips, who has endured a difficult start to his loan spell with West Ham.

England plays Brazil on Saturday and Belgium next Tuesday. Both games are at Wembley Stadium.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

