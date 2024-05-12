Advertisement

In a crucial Premier League match scheduled at 9:00 pm today, Manchester United will face off against Arsenal at Old Trafford. With Manchester United aiming to improve their current standing of 8th place, and Arsenal holding strong in the 2nd position, the match promises to be intense and highly anticipated. Players to watch out for include Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United and Martin Odegaard for Arsenal, who are expected to play pivotal roles in this significant encounter.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League: All Details you need to know

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming take place?

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming will take place at the Old Trafford, England.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2)

How to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Telecast via USA Network, NBC. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Peacock Premium.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal because it is scheduled for the local broadcast on Sunday.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming via Optus Sport.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

