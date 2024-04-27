Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP

The Manchester United are all set to host the relegation-threatened Burnley at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils picked up a much-needed won over the Sheffield United, and will be the dominant team as the fixture kicks off. Man United may have to play in the Conference League the following season or not compete in Europe at all after losing 12 of their 33 league games this season. However, Burnley will come into this match fresh from a motivating 4-1 victory against Sheffield United the previous Saturday, when the Clarets outperformed the Blades offensively.

Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming take place?

Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming take place?

The Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Stretford, England.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2)

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Telecast via USA Network, NBC. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Peacock Premium. The match will kick off at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK cannot watch the Manchester United vs. Burnley because it is scheduled for the local broadcast on Saturday at 3:00 PM, which means that it is a part of the traditional blackout. The match will kick off on Saturday, April 27th.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.

Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Potential Burnley XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Bruun Larsen, Foster.