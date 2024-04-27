Updated April 27th, 2024 at 14:30 IST
Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming: How to watch the EPL match in India, UK & US?
Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming: Take a look at the schedule and details for the Premier League match fixture at the Old Trafford.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Manchester United are all set to host the relegation-threatened Burnley at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Red Devils picked up a much-needed won over the Sheffield United, and will be the dominant team as the fixture kicks off. Man United may have to play in the Conference League the following season or not compete in Europe at all after losing 12 of their 33 league games this season. However, Burnley will come into this match fresh from a motivating 4-1 victory against Sheffield United the previous Saturday, when the Clarets outperformed the Blades offensively.
Also Read: Jurgen Klopp says Arne Slot would take on the 'best job in the world' at Liverpool
Advertisement
Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Semifinal Match: All Details you need to know
When will the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming take place?
Advertisement
Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming kicks off on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming take place?
Advertisement
The Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Stretford, England.
How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in India?
Advertisement
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Star Sports Network. (Channels: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2)
Also Read: Real Madrid replacements too good for Real Sociedad and take step closer to La Liga title
Advertisement
How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Telecast via USA Network, NBC. The Live Stream of the match will be available via Peacock Premium. The match will kick off at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Advertisement
How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK cannot watch the Manchester United vs. Burnley because it is scheduled for the local broadcast on Saturday at 3:00 PM, which means that it is a part of the traditional blackout. The match will kick off on Saturday, April 27th.
Advertisement
How to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch the Manchester United vs Burnley Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.
Advertisement
Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League Match: Predicted XIs
Potential Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
Advertisement
Potential Burnley XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Bruun Larsen, Foster.
Advertisement
Published April 27th, 2024 at 14:30 IST