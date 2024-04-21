Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road, in Luton | Image: AP

Advertisement

In today's FA Cup Semi-Final match at 8:00 pm, Coventry and Manchester United will go head to head at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United has a strong track record, winning 13 of their last 15 meetings with Coventry, but the Sky Blues have also secured historic victories in previous encounters. As Manchester United aims for their 32nd FA Cup semi-final victory and a record 22nd final appearance, Coventry seeks to replicate their 1987 FA Cup win. This clash promises to be an exciting battle of football prowess.

When and where will Manchester United vs Coventry take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Coventry will be on Saturday; 21 April 2024, 3:00 PM (GMT); 8:00 PM (IST) at the Wembley Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Coventry in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Coventry will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Manchester United vs Coventry in India?

You can watch the live stream of this match on Sony Liv.

Also Read: Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe

Advertisement

How to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs Coventry in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Coventry in the USA?

You can watch Manchester United vs Coventry live on ESPN+.

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Coventry: Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted starting lineup:

Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Sheaf, Eccles; Van Ewijk, O'Hare, Wright; Simms

Advertisement

Manchester United predicted starting lineup:

Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund