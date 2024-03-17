Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:23 IST
Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to watch the FA Cup in India, US, and UK?
Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Liverpool United FA Cup quarterfinal game, know how to watch the match live. Here are the live streaming details.
In the FA Cup quarter-finals match at 9:00 pm today, Manchester United takes on Liverpool at Old Trafford. United holds historical dominance, aiming for their 11th progression against Liverpool's four. Recent victories and struggles for both teams set the stage for an intense clash. With United's scoring challenges and Liverpool's redemption quest, expect high stakes and riveting tension as they battle for a semi-final spot at Old Trafford.
When and where will Manchester United vs Liverpool take place?
The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be on Sunday; 17 March 2024, 3:35 AM (GMT); 9:00 PM (IST) at the Old Trafford.
Where and how to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool in India?
The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.
Where and how to live stream Manchester United vs Liverpool in India?
You can livestream this match on Sony Liv.
How to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.
Where and how to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the USA?
You can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on ESPN+.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Potential Line-ups
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:23 IST
