The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is a highly anticipated rematch of last year's final, where Manchester City emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, securing a crucial part of their league title, FA Cup, and Champions League treble . Having already triumphed over Manchester United twice in the Premier League this season, with 3-0 and 3-1 wins, Manchester City holds a notable advantage. On the other hand, Manchester United has struggled in recent encounters, losing six of their last seven matches against Manchester City. Interestingly, Manchester United has historically performed well in FA Cup games against Manchester City, winning five of their last seven encounters, with both losses occurring at Wembley Stadium. As Manchester City vies for a league title and FA Cup double for the third time, a feat previously accomplished by Manchester United and Arsenal, the stakes are exceptionally high, potentially making them the first team to achieve this consecutively . The clash is set to take place at Wembley Stadium, adding an extra layer of significance to the encounter.

When and where will Manchester United vs Manchester City take place?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be on Saturday; 25 May 2024, 2:30 PM (GMT); 7:30 PM (IST) at the Wembley Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

The FA Cup 2023-24 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where and how to live stream Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

You can watch the live stream of this match on Sony Liv.

How to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs Manchester City in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Where and how to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City in the USA?

You can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live on ESPN+.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Predicted XI

Manchester City predicted starting lineup:

Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Manchester United predicted starting lineup:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Amrabat; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund