Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Manchester United vs Tottenham live streaming: How to watch EPL match live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Manchester United vs Tottenham EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Prateek Arya
Manchester United
Manchester United | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Erik ten Hag's men have struggled for consistency throughout the season and as for Spurs, they have won four out of the last 5 matches. Spurs are at the edge of the Top-4 zone and a win here would put them ahead of Arsenal for the time being.

3 things you need to know

  • Manchester United vs Tottenham will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024
  • The match will be held at the Old Trafford stadium
  • The kick-off time is 10 PM IST

Manchester United is expected to field a formidable side against Tottenham Hotspur in their forthcoming Premier League encounter, as three first-team players have returned to the group. This highly anticipated matchup also serves as the Red Devils' first league assignment of the year. They lost at Nottingham Forest by a slim margin of 2-1 to end 2023 on a sour note.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

What date Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 will be played?

MUN vs TOT will be played on January 14, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 be played?

MUN vs TOT will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 begin?

MUN vs TOT will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match?

MUN vs TOT will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in India?

MUN vs TOT will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App and website in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in USA?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 match live streaming in UK?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2023-24 game?

Manchester United Probable XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski, Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

