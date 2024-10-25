Published 20:18 IST, October 25th 2024
Manchester United winger Antony wearing protective boot after injury
Manchester United winger Antony is being assessed by doctors after injuring his left leg against Fenerbahce in the Europa League. United manager Erik ten Hag said it would take 24 hours to fully assess the severity of the injury.
Antony is carrying out the pitch injured in a stretcher during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United at Sukru Saracoglu stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey | Image: AP Photo
