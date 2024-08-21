Published 09:36 IST, August 21st 2024
Manchster City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA's player of the year in English soccer
Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw were voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday.
Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium | Image: AP
