Borussia Dortmund have officially confirmed that club captain and legend Marco Reus will not be renewing his contract which is set to expire in June 2024 and will leave the club as a free agent in the summer putting an end to a 12-year stint.

Marco Reus in a video shared by Borussia Dortmund on Social Media revealed his decision through a heartfelt message.

A message from Marco. pic.twitter.com/gQCHG8AUOf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow)

“I am incredibly grateful for and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund. I have spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, even though there have of course been difficult moments too”, said Marco Reus on his departure.

Reus further added that he will find it extremely difficult to say goodbye to the club he has loved for his lifetime.

“I already know now that I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season. And yet I’m happy that there is now clarity and that we can focus fully on the very important final games that we still have to play”, said Reus.

Borussia Dortmund currently have a 1-0 lead over Paris Saint Germain after the first leg of the Champions League semi final. Marco Reus in his farewell address thanked the fans for their tremendous support over the years and wants them to bring support as they bid for the UEFA Champions League title.

"We have a big objective in our sights that we all want to achieve together. To do so, we will need every single one of our unbelievable fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their unbelievable support over the years," said Marco Reus.

The decision comes after Marco Reus was left frustrated on the sidelines due to his lack of playing time this season. Reus departs Dortmund after 12 years, 168 goals, 128 assists and being the captain of the side for the past 6 years.