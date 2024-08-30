sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:44 IST, August 30th 2024

Mbappé scoreless again as Madrid is held to another draw in Spanish league, this time at Las Palmas

Kylian Mbappé remained scoreless and defending champion Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain's Canary Islands | Image: AP
11:44 IST, August 30th 2024