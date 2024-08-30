Published 23:31 IST, August 30th 2024
Mikel Merino's Arsenal debut on hold after he hurts shoulder in training
Mikel Merino's debut for Arsenal has been put on hold after the Spain midfielder sustained a broken bone in his shoulder in training just two days after joining the club for $42 million.
Merino’s Arsenal debut on hold after he breaks bone in his shoulder in first training session | Image: AP
