Published 23:31 IST, August 30th 2024

Mikel Merino's Arsenal debut on hold after he hurts shoulder in training

Mikel Merino's debut for Arsenal has been put on hold after the Spain midfielder sustained a broken bone in his shoulder in training just two days after joining the club for $42 million.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Merino’s Arsenal debut on hold after he breaks bone in his shoulder in first training session
Image: AP
