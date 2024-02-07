English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Messi has 3 shots on goal, exits in 2nd half in Inter Miami's 1-0 loss to FC Dallas in MLS friendly

In an MLS preseason match at the Cotton Bowl on Monday night, Inter Miami lost 1-0 to FC Dallas despite having three shots on goal before Lionel Messi left the game early in the second half.

Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi acknowledges supporters as he leaves the pitch during the second half of a preseason friendly MLS soccer match against FC Dallas | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
Lionel Messi had three shots on goal before exiting early in the second half in Inter Miami's 1-0 loss to FC Dallas in an MLS preseason game at the Cotton Bowl on Monday night.

Messi took three shots in the first half and left the game about 15 minutes into the second half with Inter Miami trailing in front of an announced crowd of 32,221 in a game played in a drizzle and 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius). The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had scored scored twice in Inter Miami's comeback win over FC Dallas on Aug. 6 at Toyota Stadium.

Forward Jesús Ferreira scored on an uncontested shot three minutes into the match to give FC Dallas an early lead that held up.

After the early goal, Inter Miami controlled play for the balance of the first half, with eight shots on goal against three for FC Dallas. Messi's first two shots were saved by goalkeeper Michael Collodi, who dove to his left to deflect Messi’s second shot in the 12th minute. Messi’s third shot was wide left in the 27th minute.

Uruguayan star Luis Suárez, who teamed with Messi at FC Barcelona from 2014-20, played in his first match on American soil after joining Inter Miami in December. Suárez had two shots on goal in the first half, the first saved by Collodi. The second sailed wide right in the 44th minute.

Inter Miami failed to score in its second straight preseason game after a 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Friday.

FC Dallas, which played at the Cotton Bowl until 2009, held off a flurry of shots early in the second half shots on goal behind keeper Antonio Carrera.

“To get to play against Lionel Messi is an unbelievable opportunity,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said prior to the match. “For most people, it’s a never. Most markets never get to bring him … you have the greatest probably of all time, with maybe the exception of Pele, and you get to have him twice in your market — once we hosted at our home, and then we get to share with a different part of the community in Dallas.”

The 36-year-old Messi arrived in Miami last July and scored 10 goals in seven games. He led the club to its first-ever trophy by winning the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19.

Inter Miami will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Al Hilal next Monday and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Feb. 2.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

