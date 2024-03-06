Advertisement

Lionel Messi stands as a figure arguably unparalleled in football history, his zenith reached in 2022 when he propelled Argentina to their 3rd FIFA World Cup victory, triumphing over France in the final. Following this memorable achievement, Messi's dedication to the National Team intensified, expressing a newfound joy in representing his country post-World Cup glory. This renewed vigor showcases Messi's enduring passion for international football and his commitment to Argentina's continued success.

Javier Macherano claimed that Lionel Messi could play in the Paris Olympics

Regarding Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, and Emiliano Martínez's possible participation in the 2024 Olympics, Javier Mascherano recently provided some views. Mascherano, the coach of Argentina's Olympic team that will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has the option to add three players who are overage in his squad. He shared his opinions on the subject with TyC Sports in an interview. Mascherano specifically talked about the possibility of Lionel Messi joining the Olympic squad and shared his opinions on the subject. Observations on what he said are as follows:

“I spoke with Leo, we invited him to accompany us at the Olympic games and we both agreed to speak again.”

Javier Mascherano, who won two gold medals in the Olympics, is a seasoned competitor who won with teams that included Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María in 2008. Regarding Ángel Di María's possible addition to the squad, Mascherano provided his viewpoint:

“I also spoke to Ángel, he thanked me but he told me that he wants to let another kid have that experience.” “Dibu (Emiliano Martínez) is among the three best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best. How can we not take into account his desire to be at the Olympics?”

The Paris Olympics, scheduled to commence on 26th July 2024, promises an electrifying showcase of athletic prowess and global sportsmanship. This highly anticipated event is set to captivate audiences worldwide as athletes from diverse backgrounds compete for glory, uniting in the spirit of excellence and camaraderie on the grand stage of the Olympic Games. It will be interesting to see whether Lionel Messi will represent Argentina once again in the prestigious competition.