Lionel Messi's tumultuous stint with PSG has left some stains among the supporters of the club. The Argentine made a sensational transfer from Barcelona in 2021, and during the brief stay at the Parc des Frances, the relationship between the star and the crowd turned from bad to worse. Now even when the 8-time Balon D'or is no more a part of the club, there is seemingly still bad blood.

Former PSG player won't be thrilled to witness the sight of Lionel Messi at Paris Olympics

Argentina have recently secured a place at the Paris Olympics 2024, and according to Argentina U-23 coach Javier Mascherano, Messi could feature at the event. Noting the same, former PSG player Jerome Rothen urged the Paris crowd to make it clear to Messi that he is not welcome here.

"We should not forget what he has not given. As a French and a Parisian, seeing him parading with Argentina? Guys, if there is any way to dispute the fact that Messi took the pi** on us for two years, boo him. He said it would be a disaster to live in Paris and that he hasn’t received the welcome he feels he was owed. Nonsense. He was above the Eiffel Tower like Neymar was. Every French folk showed him respect when he arrived. You expect respect in return and it never arrived." Rothen told

Rothen added, "When he was given off days, he never experienced Paris to the fullest and his performances never lived up to what we hoped for from him (…). We heard he was not celebrated accordingly after winning the World Cup. You beat France in the final! He shouldn’t have expected to see the red carpet rolled out for him." Rothen via his talk show Rothen s’enflamme.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

After leading Argentina to the World Cup win in 2022, Lionel Messi exited from the club and joined MLS side Inter Miami. Messi instantly shined for The Herons, however, in the last couple of weeks, the club has struggled to earn ideal results. Lionel Messi could next be seen on the pitch on February 16, when Miami will take on Newell's Old Boys. Considering, Newell's is his old club and carries a special place in his heart, he may not miss the match.