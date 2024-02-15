Advertisement

Al-Nassr clinched a 1-0 victory against Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting the decisive goal in the 81st minute. Demonstrating dominance, Al-Nassr controlled the game with 14 shots, 3 on target, and 77% possession. Their 756 passes and 87% pass accuracy underscored their commanding performance. Despite spirited efforts, Al Feiha's 23% possession and 2 shots couldn't overcome Al-Nassr's dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo's impactful return to competitive football after facing an injury in the past weeks at the age of 39 highlighted his enduring skill and strong mentality that has caught the attention of the fans.

Fans praise Cristiano Ronaldo after a stellar performance for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League

After Cristiano Ronaldo's late heroics to seal Al-Nassr's 1-0 victory against Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League, fans' continuing argument over who should be crowned the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in football has been renewed.

Luis Castro's squad won a closely contested encounter at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on February 14th to advance to the next round of the AFC Champions League. The match was headed for a tie until Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2024 in the 81st minute, a crucial goal he scored after returning from his calf injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his skill by volleying the ball past Serbian custodian Vladimir Stojkovic after executing a flawless one-two with Marcelo Brozovic. He then celebrated in a unique way. The star captain had a chance to end the tie earlier in the game when he grabbed a loose ball in the box in the 45+1st minute. But Stojkovic made an incredible stop to block his attempt.

Different year same Cristiano 💛 pic.twitter.com/i7ofPfMj62 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 14, 2024

Ronaldo had another chance to score in the 64th minute, but he headed his header straight at Stojkovic as Al-Nassr failed to break through Al-Feiha's strong defence. The game was headed for a tie until Ronaldo's late intervention, despite a disallowed goal for the hosts due to Zambian attacker Fashion Sakala being in an offside position after being set up by Henry Onyekuru.

CR7's goal not only sealed the win, but it also gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead going into the second leg on February 21 at KSU Stadium. Fans' conversations over the long-running rivalry between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo for the title of football's greatest player have been rekindled by this exciting performance from the Portuguese legend. Fan's reactions are as follows:

Messi will be retired at 39 whilst Ronaldo will be lifting the AFC champions league — AZ 🇵🇸 (@AZ_2412) February 14, 2024 The A.U.RA. the face of football. — Hawee Uzhaj (@HaweeUzhaj) February 14, 2024 No matter the champions League he delivers — Paul (@Cfc_paul3) February 14, 2024 I used to think Messi was the goat until I saw CR7 and then I realized I was totally wrong, nothing can compare to Ronaldo and no one can be perfect. The greatest player of all time Cristiano Ronaldo❤️💀 — Mubashir Surti (@SurtiMubashir) February 14, 2024