English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Metz ends seven-game losing streak in draw at Marseille

Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak in drawing at Marseille 1-1 in the French league and will rue not taking advantage of facing 10 men for more than an hour on Friday.

Associated Press Television News
Marseille fans
Marseille fans | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak in drawing at Marseille 1-1 in the French league and will rue not taking advantage of facing 10 men for more than an hour on Friday.

A defeat in Marseille would have equalled Metz’s worst losing run and its hopes were raised after 30 minutes when Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was sent off for a professional foul.

Advertisement

However, Metz could not make its numerical advantage count.

Instead, Cameroon striker Faris Moumbagna put Marseille ahead after 56 minutes in his first start since signing from Danish side Bodo/Glimt last month.

Advertisement

Matthieu Udol equalized five minutes later for Metz with a brave diving header.

Metz remained third from the bottom of Ligue 1, one point ahead of Lorient and two clear of bottom club Clermont. Only Clermont has fewer goals.

Advertisement

Marseille was still unbeaten at home in the league but it has gone without a win in its last five games and pressure was mounting on Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso. The point lifted it one place into seventh.

Paris Saint-Germain leads Ligue 1 by eight points from Nice.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement