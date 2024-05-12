Guillermo Ochoa waits for the trophy presentation after a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against the United States in Texas | Image: AP

World Cup veterans Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano missed out on the Mexico squad for the Copa America on Friday.

Between the three, they were at 10 World Cups.

Ochoa, who will turn 39 in July, was a mainstay in Mexico's goal in the last three World Cups, but he recently lost the starting position with Salernitana in Serie A, and his club contract was about to expire.

Ochoa was a starter in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups and was a substitute in 2006 and 2010.

“I spoke with ‘Memo,'" Mexico manager Jaime Lozano said on Friday, "to let him know that I took the decision and that does not mean that he’s out of the process (for the 2026 World Cup), and we just that we want to watch other players.”

The 32-year-old Jiménez played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the last one as a substitute.

The striker has played only 193 minutes in 2024 for Fulham in the English Premier League, and has not scored since Dec. 31.

With the national team, Jiménez has not played since Nov. 18, and was not summoned for the last three squads.

Lozano, 28, has just won the Dutch Eredivisie where he scored six goals in 22 games. “Chucky” Lozano was at the last two World Cups.

“It’s always difficult, I don’t like leaving players out of a roster," Lozano said. “It was difficult (to announce it) with everyone, but they made it easier than I thought. They showed solidarity and commitment to the team and they understood it.”

Another player who was left out was striker Henry Martin, who was the starter in the Qatar World Cup.

Mexico opens its Copa América campaign in the United States on June 22 against Jamaica. The other group opponents are Venezuela and Ecuador.

Before the tournament, El Tri will play friendlies against Bolivia, Uruguay and Brazil.

Mexico:

Goalkeepers: Luis Malagón (América), Julio González (Pumas), Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

Defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Israel Reyes (América), Brian García (Toluca), César Montes (Almería), Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey), Alexis Peña (Necaxa), Johan Vázquez (Genoa), Jorge Orozco (Chivas), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (West Ham), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Jordan Carrillo (Santos), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlán), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul).

Forwards: Marcelo Flores (Tigres), César Huerta (Tigres), Julián Quiñones (América), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul).