Published 23:41 IST, October 8th 2024

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez suspended for 2 matches for protests after loss at Fiorentina

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez was suspended for two matches on Tuesday for his actions at the end of Sunday’s Serie A defeat at Fiorentina.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Theo Hernandez
Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy | Image: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
