Published 23:41 IST, October 8th 2024
AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez suspended for 2 matches for protests after loss at Fiorentina
AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez was suspended for two matches on Tuesday for his actions at the end of Sunday’s Serie A defeat at Fiorentina.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy | Image: Spada/LaPresse via AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:41 IST, October 8th 2024