Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Rusnák adds goal, assist as Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0
Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assists and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Wednesday night.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Atlanta United's Miles Robinson (12) runs during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United | Image: AP
10:53 IST, October 3rd 2024