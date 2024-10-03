sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:53 IST, October 3rd 2024

Minoungou scores 1st MLS goal, Rusnák adds goal, assist as Sounders beat Whitecaps 3-0

Georgi Minoungou scored his first MLS goal, Albert Rusnák added a goal and an assists and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Wednesday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Miles Robinson
Atlanta United's Miles Robinson (12) runs during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United | Image: AP
