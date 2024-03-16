×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

MLS: Is Lionel Messi playing Inter Miami vs DC United match? Here's an update

Lionel Messi was subbed off after 50 minutes in the Inter Miami vs Nashville game. Thus, is he fit for Inter Miami's game against DC United?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Carson, Calif. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Following a routine 3-1 victory over Nashville on Thursday, Inter Miami are required to make a quick turnaround as they have another fixture lined up at the Chase Stadium. The Herons are scheduled to face DC United on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The league table shows a complex situation in the Eastern Conference, where five teams are tied at 7 points, one being Inter Miami, therefore, there is no margin for error. While it is still early days in the MLS 2024/25 season, Inter Miami would not want to surrender their current position (1st) and hence would want their general attacker Lionel Messi to be present overseeing things. However, according to an update, concerns are prevailing about the participation of Lionel Messi in the match against DC United.

Will Lionel Messi feature in the MLS game between Inter Miami and D.C. United?

Lionel Messi has been instrumental in the change of fortunes for Inter Miami. Ever since he has joined the club, its atmosphere has completely changed and a winning mentality has been infused into the team. Thus, considering how vital he is to the squad his presence and absence could define the result of the game.

Messi was on the scoresheet in the midweek fixture against Nashville and also assisted in the game. He featured for a total of 50 minutes and after that, he was subbed off. Following the culmination of the match, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino revealed that Lionel Messi had suffered a leg injury during the match and would be doubtful for the weekend game against D.C. United.

"He is overloaded on the right posterior (leg). We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him. I imagine that for Saturday's game [against D.C. United] he is not going to be available."

Thus, the statement given by Martino does not come as appealing. Although the final assessment of the injury is yet to be divulged, it could be asserted that Lionel Messi may stay out in the game against D.C. United.  

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

