Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Mohamed Salah's back and Liverpool and Arsenal earn big wins in EPL title race

After recovering from an injury, Mohamed Salah is back among the goals. Although the arrival of the legendary striker was wonderful news for Liverpool, the team's mounting injury issues cost them the victory against Brentford, 4-1.

Associated Press Television News
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mohamed Salah is back from injury and back among the goals.

While the return of the talismanic striker was good news for Liverpool, beating Brentford 4-1 came at a cost as the team's injury concerns piled up.

Advertisement

Salah, back after a month out with a hamstring injury, scored the third of Liverpool's goals in a win at Gtech Community Stadium that kept them on top of the English Premier League.

First-half injuries to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, however, threaten to leave Jurgen Klopp's squad further stretched in its four-pronged trophy pursuit.

Advertisement

“We have to see how much it costs us — we don’t know that yet," Klopp said. “That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs.

“Diogo looks probably the worst. I didn’t see it back, but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well."

Advertisement

Jota had to leave the field on a stretcher with an apparent knee problem, while Jones was hurt after being hit above his ankle.

Darwin Nunez was also taken off, but that appeared to be a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Liverpool was already without goalkeeper Alisson, who was hurt in training on Friday, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai.

They are set to miss some regulars in the League Cup final next weekend.

Advertisement

Klopp's team made light work of Brentford and raced into a 3-0 lead through goals from Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister and Salah. Ivan Toney pulled one back for Brentford before substitute Cody Gakpo got Liverpool's fourth.

ARSENAL PRESSURE

Liverpool's lead over Arsenal was only two points after the Gunners' latest rout.

After hammering West Ham 6-0 last week, Arsenal won 5-0 at Burnley . Bukayo Saka scored twice at Turf Moor.

Advertisement

Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz were also on target.

It was a sixth straight win for Arsenal and the third time in that sequence that it has scored five or more goals.

Advertisement

Arsenal has already shown its title credentials by beating defending champion Manchester City and Liverpool.

TOP FOUR

The race for the top four was tightening.

While it looks like being a shootout between Liverpool, City and Arsenal for the title, the battle for Champions League qualification could also make tense viewing.

Advertisement

Aston Villa moved back up to fourth after winning at Fulham 2-1, and Tottenham lost at home to Wolves 2-1.

Just two points separate Villa and Spurs, while Manchester United could boost its chances of a top four finish by beating Luton on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sixth-placed United has won its last three in the league and could move to within three points of Tottenham with a win at Kenilworth Road.

NEWCASTLE STRUGGLE

Newcastle's problems at home continued when it had to twice come from behind to draw with Bournemouth 2-2 at St James' Park.

Matt Richie's goal in the second minute of stoppage time earned a point, but couldn't end a four-game winless run at home that dates to December.

Advertisement

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead in the second half, but Anthony Gordon levelled from the penalty spot.

Antoine Semenyo put the visitors in front again until Ritchie came to Newcastle's rescue.

Advertisement

Seventh-placed Newcastle was a point ahead of West Ham after the London side suffered a third straight defeat, 2-0 at relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest.

Some West Ham fans held up signs calling for manager David Moyes to go.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health17 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo