Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool, close to signing deal with Saudi Pro League team: Reports

After being chased by Al-Ittihad earlier in the summer transfer window, Mohamed Salah is reportedly again in the market and is set to shift harbour to

Prateek Arya
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah walks off after being substituted during a Europa League soccer match | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After being dedicatedly chased by Saudi club Al-Ittihad earlier in the summer transfer window, Mohamed Salah is reportedly again in the market and is set to shift his harbor to Saudi Arabia following the winter transfer window. Salah currently plays for Liverpool and is bound by a contract with the Reds till 2025 through which he is making an exorbitant sum of £350,000 per week. However, a better deal is seemingly in the works and according to Fichajes, the Egyptian is close to agreeing terms with a Saudi Pro League club.

3 things you need to know

  • Mohamed Salah is on the verge of agreeing terms with a Saudi Club
  • Salah currently plays for Liverpool
  • Salah has scored more than 150 goals for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah to move to Saudi Pro League

Mohamed Salah's transfer was the talk of every town in 2023, and many believed the deal was sealed when Al-Ittihad used its wherewithal to come up with a whopping offer of £150 million. However, Liverpool refused to release Salah and thus the transfer collapsed. Subsequently, the offer is ostensibly again on the table, and per sources, a "here we go" looks certain.

Al-Ittihad, who could not accomplish the mission in 2023, might have knocked on the doors again. However, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Hilal is also interested in roping in the services of Salah. Al-Hilal, who are currently at the top of the league standings in the Saudi Pro League by a fair margin, brought in Neymar Jr. from PSG in the summer and as the signing hasn't fructified as they would have liked, thus, Salah could be on the radar of Al-Hilal.

The director wants him too

Aside from the persistent interest from Saudi clubs, the Saudi Pro League director of football, Michael Emenalo, also wants the arrival of the 31-year-old in the league. During an interaction with Sky Sports, Emenalo said, “If Mo Salah is available, has the interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted.”

Salah is currently on national duty, to represent Egypt in the upcoming African Cup of Nations. Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, and over the years he became a premier goal-scorer for the club. During this long stay, the winger has won 7 trophies with the club, which includes the Champions League victory in 2019.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

