Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:38 IST
Mohamed Salah to miss 2 games at Africa Cup of Nations with left leg muscle strain
Due to a strain in his leg's posterior muscle, Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt's next two Africa Cup of Nations matches, according to the country's football organisation.
Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt's next two games at the Africa Cup of Nations due to a left leg muscle strain.
X-rays confirmed the extent of the injury that forced Salah off early during a 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday, the Egyptian Football Association said on Friday.
Salah went off injured toward the end of the first half after sitting on the field and holding the back of his left thigh.
“He will miss the team’s next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification,” the EFA said on X .
Egypt has yet to win a game at the Africa Cup. The Pharaohs are second to group winner Cape Verde. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing.
Egypt plays Cape Verde on Monday, when Mozambique plays Ghana in the other Group B match.
