Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Mohamed Salah’s agent says Egypt star's injury is worse than previously feared

Egypt's chances of participating in the Africa Cup of Nations again are eliminated as Mohamed Salah's representative reports that the player's injury is more serious than previously thought and that he would miss three to four weeks. Salah is a top player for Liverpool.

Associated Press Television News
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mohamed Salah’s agent says the player's injury is more serious than previously stated and that the Liverpool star will be out for three to four weeks – which would rule out a return to the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt.

“His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit,” Ramy Abbas Issa wrote Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The Egyptian Football Association had already said that Salah will be leaving the rest of the national team squad and returning to Liverpool for rehabilitation after its final Africa Cup group game against Cape Verde on Monday.

Egypt needed a win to be sure of advancing to the knockout stage.

Salah was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday with what the Egyptian federation later said was a muscle injury. It said Salah would miss Egypt’s next two games at the tournament – Monday’s final group game and the last 16 match if the Pharaohs reached it.

But Abbas said this was an optimistic assessment.

“Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games,” the agent wrote on X.

On Sunday, Salah said he is still convinced he will finally win the Africa Cup “ sooner or later .”

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:28 IST

