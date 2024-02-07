Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE score highlights: EBFC defeats MBSG 3-1; Advances to Super Cup semis

One of the oldest and biggest football rivalries is set to script another historic chapter. The Super cup clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place today. Catch all the live updates of the Kolkata Derby here at republicworld.com. Get all the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live updates instantly.