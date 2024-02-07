Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE score highlights: EBFC defeats MBSG 3-1; Advances to Super Cup semis
One of the oldest and biggest football rivalries is set to script another historic chapter. The Super cup clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place today. Catch all the live updates of the Kolkata Derby here at republicworld.com. Get all the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live updates instantly.
- Sports
- 2 min read
9: 29 IST, January 19th 2024
East Bengal tops city rivals Mohun Bagan with a convincing score line of 3-1.
9: 04 IST, January 19th 2024
After 72 minutes, East Bengal is leading 2-1.
8: 40 IST, January 19th 2024
The second half begin. The score is 1-1.
8: 24 IST, January 19th 2024
It is 1-1 following an enthralling 45 minutes of play.
7: 56 IST, January 19th 2024
A piercing strike by captain Cleiton Silva has evened the score. It is 1-1 after 26 minutes.
7: 52 IST, January 19th 2024
Mohun Bagan drops first blood. Through a corner in 19th minute, Hector Yuste has given Bagan the lead.
7: 49 IST, January 19th 2024
After first quarter of the first half, it is 0-0. Both teams have come close.
7: 37 IST, January 19th 2024
The match has begun. Stay at the space for live updates.
7: 05 IST, January 19th 2024
7: 04 IST, January 19th 2024
6: 39 IST, January 19th 2024
Less than an hour remaining before the start of the match.
6: 13 IST, January 19th 2024
5: 51 IST, January 19th 2024
5: 34 IST, January 19th 2024
The two teams have crossed paths 394 times. East Bengal won the contest 140 times, whereas Mohun Bagan came top the top 128 times.
5: 16 IST, January 19th 2024
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Nishu Kumar, Hijazi Maher, Jose Pardo, Mohammadd Rakip; Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti; Javier Siverio, Cleiton Silva, Nandha Kumar Sekar
5: 15 IST, January 19th 2024
Mohun Bagan: Arsh Shaikh; Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brandon Hamill, Raj Basfore; Suhail Bhat, Glan Martins; Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Dimitrios Petratos; Jason Cummings
5: 14 IST, January 19th 2024
The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup clash can be watched on Sports18. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema App.
5: 12 IST, January 19th 2024
The Kolkata derby will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha. The kick-off time is 7:30 PM IST.
5: 10 IST, January 19th 2024
Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal in the Super Cup today. These two grand old clubs have a football heritage and considering that another historic chapter is in the awaits. Get all the live updates from the game here at the republicworld.com.
