Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: How to watch the ISL match in India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be in action against East Bengal at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata in ISL match. Know all the broadcast and live streaming details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in action | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In Saturday’s ISL match at 7:30 pm, Mohun Bagan takes on East Bengal. With Mohun Bagan standing at 5th place in the league rankings and East Bengal at 8th, both teams will be eager to secure a vital victory. The match will take place at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, setting the stage for an intense and competitive battle for crucial points in the standings.

3 things you need to know 

  • East Bengal is currently at 8th in the ISL Standings
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently at number 5th in the ISL Standings
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal will be played today 

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming: All details you need to know

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan).

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL Match will kick off on Saturday, February 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match Live Broadcast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match via Sports18.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match via JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match Live Broadcast Outside India?

Fans outside India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match via live stream at Onefootball.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai, Nanda Kumar, Saul Crespo, Jose Antonio Pardo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva,

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

