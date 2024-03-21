×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Mumbai City FC Complete Signing of Slovakian Attacker Jakub Vojtuš

The 30-year-old attacker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina, before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai City FC sign Jakub Vojtus
Mumbai City FC sign Jakub Vojtus | Image:Mumbai City FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai City FC are delighted to welcome our new signing, Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtuš, who joins the squad for the remainder of the season. The attacker will don the number 9 jersey for the Islanders, and replaces the Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena, who has been ruled out for the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old attacker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina, before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. Mumbai City FC’s new number 9 has previously also turned out for various clubs in Poland and Romania as well, and was part of MSK Zilina, when they won the Slovakian Championship in 2009/10.

In 2020/21, the Slovak made seven appearances for CFR Cluj as they eventually went on to win the Romanian Championship. Vojtuš last played for the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi and he has also donned the national team colours in various age groups for his country.

Currently, the Islanders, who are the holders of the ISL League Winners Shield, are top of the points table and have three games left to play, Hyderabad FC (Away), Odisha FC (Home), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Away), before the playoffs commence.

Speaking on the occasion, Vojtuš said, “Playing in India and for the Mumbai City is a great opportunity for me, and I am delighted to have joined up with one of the best teams in the ISL. The team has done really well so far being top of the table, and I hope to be able to add to that and score goals and help the team defend the ISL League Shield."

Head Coach Petr Kratky said, “In Jakub, we have a very good attacking option, who is strong and experienced. He brings a lot of international pedigree with him and will be a big asset to our side. Jakub has demonstrated his abilities at a high level in his career and he will form an important part of our side, and we are excited to have him here in Mumbai City FC.”

