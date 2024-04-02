×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Mumbai City FC Players Hungry, Want to Win All the Games in ISL, Says Bipin Singh

The Islanders have shown tremendous amount of positivity on the pitch in the recent months, which has helped the team gain valuable points.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
  • 2 min read
The Islanders have shown tremendous amount of positivity on the pitch in the recent months, which has helped the team gain valuable points while scoring some important goals, especially the attacking display which showed panache and flair. And one of the key figures is the dynamic forward Bipin Singh, who has been very influential for Mumbai City.

Known for his electric pace down the wings, Bipin has been part of the team since 2018, winning the ISL Double in 2020-21 and ISL Shield 2022-23. For Bipin and co, the blinkers are on, heading into the final stretch of the ISL as they take on Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG on the last day of the league stage.

“This has been a long season and now we have a few more games to go in the ISL, and they are all important matches, and we must win all the games. While the remaining games are not easy, I am sure we will enjoy them, and work hard and stick to our plans,” Bipin said.

Before the final international break of the season, the Islanders had secured qualification for the playoffs, and are well placed in terms of the title run-in, with three games to go in ISL.

“We have had a long season and a small break was welcome and we have had the time to recharge our batteries. All the players are raring to go and everyone is looking in good touch as well. Everyone in the team is hungry to win which is good for us,” he added.

Bipin, who has scored 3 times and assisted once in the current ISL season, and is keen to add to that tally, but is well aware of the challenge his next opposition could pose.

“Hyderabad FC are a good team, and they always give it their 100%, and playing them at their home will not be easy.” he said.

While Hyderabad FC is the next game for the Mumbai City, Bipin explained that the squad is in a good place and working towards realising their dream of bringing home more silverware.

“The race for the title is very close and anyone can win it. All the players want to win the remaining games for the Islanders, and we are working towards defending our ISL Shield and aiming to win the ISL Trophy as well,” he signed off.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 23:53 IST

