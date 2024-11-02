sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:43 IST, November 2nd 2024

ISL: Mumbai City FC Seek Winning Momentum Against Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday. The Islanders, determined to bounce back after a draw in the last match against Odisha FC, will aim to avoid a second straight defeat to Kerala.

