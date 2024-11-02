Published 15:43 IST, November 2nd 2024
ISL: Mumbai City FC Seek Winning Momentum Against Kerala Blasters FC
Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday. The Islanders, determined to bounce back after a draw in the last match against Odisha FC, will aim to avoid a second straight defeat to Kerala.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ikolaos Karelis strikes again to earn Mumbai City FC draw with Odisha FC | Image: www.indiansuperleague.com/
Advertisement
15:43 IST, November 2nd 2024