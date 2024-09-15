Published 07:26 IST, September 15th 2024
Musiala scores after 15 seconds and Kane gets a hat trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel
Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as the coach on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:26 IST, September 15th 2024