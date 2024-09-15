sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 07:26 IST, September 15th 2024

Musiala scores after 15 seconds and Kane gets a hat trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel

Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as the coach on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the Allianz Arena stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:26 IST, September 15th 2024