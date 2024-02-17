Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain have been all over the mainstream this week. The star forward of the club, Kylian Mbappe, has reportedly made up his mind to exit the club at the end of the season. Thus, a huge transfer departure of the club is on its way. Amid all the speculations and assertions, the club will travel to Stade de la Beaujoire to take on Nantes.

As for the league standings, PSG is comfortably positioned at the top. The club is 11 points above the second-placed NICE. To extend the gap, they will have to win against Nantes, away from home.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to some of the pre-requisites of the match.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in the Nantes vs PSG match?

Though he is set to leave the club at the end of the season, there is no love lost between Kylian Mbappe and PSG. He is outrightly fit and would like to carry forward the momentum gained through the mid-week performance against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League. Thus, with that being the case, he is expected to feature in the starting line-up.

What date Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match will be played?

NAN vs PSG will be played on February 18, Sunday.

Where will the Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match be played?

NAN vs PSG will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau.

What time will the Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match begin?

NAN vs PSG will start at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 match?

NAN vs PSG will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in India?

NAN vs PSG will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the UK?

NAN vs PSG will be live-streamed on TNT Sports.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the USA?

NAN vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in France?

NAN vs PSG will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Canal+.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in Australia?

NAN vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in UAE?

NAN vs PSG will be live-streamed on beIN Sports and Sport 5.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 2023-24 game?

Nantes Probable XI: Alban Lafont, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Nathan Zeze, Jean-Kevin Duverene, Marcus Coco, Moussa Sissoko, Pedro Chirivella, Benie Traore, Mostafa Mohamed, Tino Kadewere

Paris Saint-Germain Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Archaf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Beraldo, Warren Zaire-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Ousmanne Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola