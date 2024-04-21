Updated April 21st, 2024 at 00:27 IST
Napoli's troublesome Serie A title defense takes another hit with loss at lowly Empoli
The defeat left Napoli in eighth place, a whopping 34 points behind leader Inter Milan, and at risk of failing to qualify for Europe.
Napoli's troublesome Serie A title defense took another hit in a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Empoli on Saturday.
Alberto Cerri scored four minutes in with a header for Empoli, which moved four points clear of the drop zone.
Napoli has struggled all season and has had three different coaches without ever finding the form that led the Partenopei to their first Italian league title in more than three decades a year ago.
Later, Hellas Verona was hosting Udinese in a matchup of teams who are each one point above the relegation zone.
