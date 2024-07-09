Published 23:50 IST, July 9th 2024
Netherlands Hit By Travel Disruption Ahead Of Euro 2024 Semi Final Against England
The Netherlands' preparations for its match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netherlands Euro 2024 | Image: AP

- 1 min read
