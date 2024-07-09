sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:50 IST, July 9th 2024

Netherlands Hit By Travel Disruption Ahead Of Euro 2024 Semi Final Against England

The Netherlands' preparations for its match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Netherlands eye top spot at Euro 2024
Netherlands Euro 2024 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:50 IST, July 9th 2024