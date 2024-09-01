sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:02 IST, September 1st 2024

NEUFC fashion dramatic turnaround to stun Bagan in a shootout and win historic Durand Cup title

Goalkeeer Gurmeet Singh pulled off a couple of exceptional saves in the penalty shootout as NorthEast United FC overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Mohun Bagan 4-3 to win their maiden Durand Cup title after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 2-2.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
North East United win Durand Cup
Image: PTI
  • 4 min read
01:02 IST, September 1st 2024