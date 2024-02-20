English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

New coach Oliver Glasner watches Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer

Oliver Glasner, the new Crystal Palace coach, was appointed just hours before the 1-1 tie after Roy Hodgson quit earlier that day due to health reasons.

Associated Press Television News
Oliver Glasner
New Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner watched from the sidelines as his side was denied a win at Everton by a late equalizer in the English Premier League on Monday.

Glasner was appointed just hours before the 1-1 draw after Roy Hodgson resigned due to health issues earlier in the day.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt coach signed a deal to June 2026 but Hodgson's assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington led the team at Goodison Park.

Glasner watched a scrappy encounter that was brightened by Jordan Ayew’s sizzling strike from just outside the box 20 minutes into the second half.

However, just when it looked like Palace would win for the first time since January, Amadou Onana equalized for Everton. With six minutes remaining, he got up highest in a crowded penalty box to head home Dwight McNeil’s corner.

The result was welcomed by both sides, who are struggling near the foot of the league table.

Everton has not won in eight games but the draw lifted it out the relegation zone on goal difference. It has 20 points, the same as Luton, which fell to 18th.

Palace has won only two of its last 14 matches, one of which was against bottom club Sheffield United. It has not kept a clean sheet since Nov. 4.

Hodgson, 76, was blamed by some fans for the poor run but as speculation over his future mounted last week he became ill at a training session and was hospitalized. He has since been released but his poor health prompted the former England coach to resign on Monday.

“I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead,” Hodgson said.

His replacement, an Austrian who led Eintracht to the Europa League title in 2022, is expected to be in the dugout for Palace’s next match, against second-to-last Burnley on Saturday.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

21 hours ago
