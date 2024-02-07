Advertisement

Manchester United will take on Newport County in the 4th round of the FA Cup on January 28, 2024. The FA Cup match will take place at the Rodney Parade. Considering the dire stage, where positive results are needed, it will be intriguing to see what starting XI, Erik ten Hag would field at Rodney Parade.

3 things you need to know

Newport County vs Manchester United will take place on January 28, 2024

The FA Cup match will take place at Rodney Parade

It is the Round 4 match of FA Cup

Ahead of the start of the FA Cup match, let's find out how to watch live.

What date will the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match be played?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 28.

Where will the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match be played?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be played at the Rodney Parade.

What time will the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match begin?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

How do I watch the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match live streaming?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

How do I watch the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match live streaming in the USA?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be streamed live on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) in the UK.

How do I watch the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match live streaming in the UK?

The Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup match will be streamed live on ESPN in the USA.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Newport County vs Manchester United FA Cup game?

Newport County Predicted Line-up: Nick Townsend (gk), Shane McLoughlin, James Clarke, Scot Bennett, Ryan Delaney, Adam Lewis, Bryn Morris, Harry Charsley, Aaron Wildig, Will Evans, Sebastian Palmer-Houlden.

Manchester United Predicted Line-up: Altay Bayindir (gk), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.