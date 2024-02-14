Advertisement

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig. The only goal came from Brahim Diaz in the 48th minute. Real Madrid led with 15 shots, while RB Leipzig managed 14. The possession was evenly split at 50%, with both teams displaying a strong performance. The match took place at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Brahim Diaz turns ‘Messi’ against RB Leipzig, scoring an incredible solo goal

Following a dull first half in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 match against RB Leipzig, Real Madrid needed a huge comeback. Thankfully, they delivered quickly, taking the lead early in the second half by grabbing the initiative. At first, Real Madrid were lucky to avoid conceding when Benjamin Sesko's goal was ruled off. But they swiftly turned the tide, thanks to a stunning individual performance from Brahim Diaz, who put them ahead.

The first goal for Los Blancos was secured by Brahim, who filled in magnificently for the injured Jude Bellingham. The loss was barely noticeable. The Real Madrid supporters have been given hope by his outstanding performance, and they will be hoping that this goal can spark a comeback as they try to hold onto their advantage going into the second leg.

In the early moments of the second half, Brahim Diaz seized an opportunity near the Leipzig byline, deftly maneuvering past an opponent with a swift turn. With impressive agility, the 24-year-old then navigated his way towards the goal, ultimately unleashing a sublime curling shot from within the box. Jude Bellingham, unable to participate in the action due to his injury, could only observe in amazement as everything happened. The 20-year-old posted on social media to share his amazement at Brahim's incredible goal.

With Bellingham, Real Madrid's leading scorer, out with an ankle injury from the previous game against Girona, the team was missing him. With a 4-0 victory, the midfielder's two goals had proven crucial in giving his club a dominant lead at the top of La Liga.