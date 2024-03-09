×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

‘NO WAY!’: Manchester City star defends Lionel Messi's unrivaled legacy after Guardiola’s statements

The Manchester City star strongly asserts the incomparability of Lionel Messi's legacy, defending the football icon from Pep Guardiola's contrasting remarks.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Pep Guardiola & Lionel Messi embracing each other
Pep Guardiola & Lionel Messi embracing each other | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Without a question, Pep Guardiola is among the best football managers in the sport's history. He has continuously shown his tactical creativity and managerial skill throughout his career, leading each team to outstanding success. His outstanding strategic sense and leadership abilities have propelled the teams he has led to the pinnacle of the sport. Guardiola's respect for brilliance in the game is further demonstrated by his frequent praise of Lionel Messi, an Argentine superstar with unmatched talent and extraordinary ability when both the player and manager dominated the football world at FC Barcelona together. 

Also Read: Lionel Messi saves a 90-year-old woman from Hamas, know how?

Phil Foden reacts to Pep Guardiola’s comparison of his to Lionel Messi

The gifted attacker for Manchester City, Phil Foden, expressed his appreciation for the Argentine mastermind when asked about Pep Guardiola's comparison of him to Lionel Messi. Guardiola complimented Foden's performance and compared his match-winning qualities to those of legendary Barcelona star Lionel Messi after the player's outstanding performance in Manchester City's victory over Manchester United on March 2, in which he scored two goals. The Daily Mail reported on Guardiola's remarks. The Spanish manager said: 

“The good players, you can play good - but you have to win games, and I met the biggest ever player like Messi. He can win games and I don't want to compare because Phil is not the level from Leo but he is winning games.”

In reaction to the plaudits, Foden modestly stated that no one can match Lionel Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Nonetheless, he expressed gratitude for his manager's acknowledgement, describing it as a pleasant experience. The 23-year-old expressed his views on TV 2 Sport. Phil Foden said:

“No way? You can't compare anyone to Messi, he is in his own world. But to hear that from the manager is really nice.”

Also Read: Ranjit Bajaj raises alarm over alleged match-fixing in Indian Football

Phil Foden has played a major role for Manchester City this season, starting 40 games in a variety of tournaments. He has demonstrated his offensive ability in these games by tallying 10 assists and scoring 18 goals. In the near future, Manchester City's next test will come on Sunday, March 10th, when they visit Anfield to play Liverpool, who are the table toppers and lead them by one point.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

